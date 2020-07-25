Orlando City defeats Montreal Impact 1-0

article

Orlando City SC defeated the Montreal Impact on Saturday night by a score of 1-0 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

With the result, the Lions advance to the Quarterfinals of the competition, where they will face the winner of the Seattle/LAFC matchup on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tesho Akindele scored the game-winner in the match, his second goal of the MLS is Back Tournament. Forward Daryl Dike and midfielder Joey DeZart each made their MLS debuts on the night, entering the match in the 75th and 83rd minutes, respectively. The former was selected fifth overall at the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, while the latter went at No. 31.