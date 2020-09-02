No fans allowed for first two Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games

article

While Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have a chance to see their team play in-person during the season opener, the same won't be said for Tampa Bay fans eager to see Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday no fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium for at least their first two home games, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ultimately, public health is our top priority," Bucs COO Brian Ford wrote in a letter to season ticket holders. "Based on our conversations with local officials, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium."

That means the team will not have fans in the stands in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers or Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bucs' first game will take place on the road Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints, who also announced no fans will be present for their opener against the Bucs.

It appears no fans will be allowed until October, but that depends on whether coronavirus cases in the region continue to decline. If so, fans would ideally be welcomed back when the Bucs host the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

"We share this disappointment along with at least 25 other NFL teams who also won’t be hosting fans to begin the season, "Ford continued. "This September, we will deeply miss the energy and passion that our fans bring to Raymond James Stadium on gamedays. We remain excited for the 2020 season kickoff in New Orleans on September 13 and appreciate your tremendous support as you 'Fire the Cannons' from home!"

The University of South Florida made the same announcement last week, but the university could welcome fans for the Bulls' final four home games.

Down in South Florida, the Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially-distancing fans to attend their home opener.

Further north, the Jaguars announced they will allow 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field.

The Buccaneers' Week 1 game in New Orleans will air here on FOX 13.