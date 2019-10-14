No. 9 Florida could be without Greenard, Zuniga at Carolina

article

No. 9 Florida could be without its top two pass-rushers at South Carolina on Saturday.



Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that linebacker Jon Greenard and defensive end Jabari Zuniga will be game-time decisions against the Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference).



Mullen says "we'll have to see how that goes this week for them."



Both players have ankle injuries. They tried to play at LSU last Saturday, but ended up watching from the sideline. Florida's defense wasn't the same without them, giving up 511 yards in a 42-28 loss.



Florida (6-1, 3-1) has been beset by injuries this season, losing quarterback Feleipe Franks, dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney and several defensive starters.



Mullen says "you come into the year and say, `Hey, if most teams are going to have a great year, you're going to stay injury-free.' We're probably the furthest thing away from that in America this year.



"But our guys have shown some (ability) to deal with adversity and come through that and continue to perform and find a way to win games."



