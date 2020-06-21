NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 postponed to Monday due to weather

article

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was postponed due to inclement weather.

The race is set to take the green flag on Monday at 3 p.m. EST on FOX.

Martin Truex, Jr. will start from the pole position and will be flanked by Denny Hamlin.

Starting third will be Kyle Busch, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Chase Elliott, defending champion of the GEICO 500, starts 11th while the track’s latest winner, Ryan Blaney, who won last October, will be alongside Elliott and roll of 12th.