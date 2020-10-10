MLS postpones Sunday's Orlando-Columbus match due to COVID-19 cases in Columbus

article

Major League Soccer has postponed Orlando City’s match against Columbus Crew SC, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 at Exploria Stadium, following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Crew staff.

Orlando City SC also confirmed on Saturday that a player on its First Team roster has returned a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result as part of the team’s regular testing. All other players and staff members returned consecutive negative test results.

Sunday's match was postponed to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition. Further information about the new match date and time will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Sunday’s match will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be announced at a later time.

As soon as more information is available for the rescheduled date, a representative from the Club’s Member Services team will reach out to Season Ticket Members and/or fans who purchased tickets for the match.



