Lions confirm player on roster tests positive for COVID-19

article

Orlando City SC has announced that a player on its First Team roster has returned a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result as part of the team’s regular testing cadence.

All other players and staff members have returned consecutive negative test results.

Following Major League Soccer protocol, this player has been isolated from the team, is asymptomatic, and will be unavailable for selection Sunday night against Columbus Crew SC.City’s match against Columbus will continue as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Exploria Stadium.

Due to player privacy, the Club will have no further comment at this time.