Member of Oakland A's tests positive for COVID-19

article

An unidentified member of the Oakland Athletics has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday morning.

Due to the confirmed case of the coronavirus, Major League Baseball postponed the team's game today against the Houston Astros.

It was not revealed what role the infected person has with the A's. The team did not say if it was a player, coach or other member of the organization who had tested positive.

"The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party this morning and will self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place," the statement said.