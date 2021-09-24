Mainland hosting defending 8A Champs Seminole

Seminole is one of those teams who will always get their opponent's best shot.

Mainland tried to hand the Noles their first regular-season loss since 2018. The Bucs came with a big crowd backing them up.

"One of the biggest rivals. We need to get them tonight. We got ‘em," Mainland fan Leondra Maddox said.

Mainland gets to face one of their toughest opponents with some home-field advantage Friday night.

"Usually we’re there at their home. So this is awesome for us to be here at our home and them come here," Maddox said.

It’s been a while since Mainland’s knocked off Seminole. Their fans, cheerleaders, and band trying to help get them over the hump.

"Score as many points as possible. That’s for sure," Maddox said.

The Noles, who are the defending 8A state champs, have a chance to start the season 5-0 again. For fans, it’s fun to cheer on a team that wins all the time.

"For them, it makes their job easier. It definitely stays spirited, happy," Seminole cheer coach Melissa Perry said.

