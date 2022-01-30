LA Rams punch ticket to dream SoFi Stadium Super Bowl after win over 49ers

Stay with FOX 11 Sports after the game for complete postgame coverage in the live player above.

The Los Angeles Rams’ dream Super Bowl scenario has officially come to fruition. The Rams beat division rivals San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Rams overcame a 17-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter to capture the NFC crown and a Feb. 13 date with the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams drew first blood after star wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to give the Rams a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The 49ers answered in the following drive, ending with Deebo Samuel finding the end zone via turning a short pass into a 44-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. The Rams fell into a 17-7 hole after allowing a Robbie Gould field goal late in the first half and then followed up by a George Kittle 16-yard touchdown grab from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter.

The Rams then staged a fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 13 unanswered points via a Kupp touchdown grab and two Matt Gay field goals to help Los Angeles capture the NFC title.

The Rams will face the Bengals on February 13 for the big game. The Bengals punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI after upsetting defending AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.

The Rams exorcised their divisional-rival demons in the 49ers. Los Angeles’ NFC squad dropped both regular-season games against San Francisco, losing 31-10 in Week 10 and falling 27-24 in overtime in Week 18.

Prior to the Rams’ historic win Sunday, Los Angeles dropped the last six games against the 49ers, dating back to the team’s 20-7 loss at home in the LA Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019.

With Sunday's historic win, the Rams are the second team in as many years to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, joining the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in accomplishing the rare feat.