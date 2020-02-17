How to watch Daytona 500 on FOX Sports App during Hulu outage

Daytona 500 coverage on FOX was interrupted for race fans watching over Hulu with Live TV on Monday, but subscribers can still stream the race using the FOX Sports App with a Hulu login. UPDATE: Hulu's streaming issue appeared to be resolved by 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT.

“The issue with Fox streams has been escalated for immediate investigation by relevant teams. To get back to streaming ASAP, you can use your Hulu login to watch via the Fox Sports app/site,” Hulu posted on its Hulu Support Twitter account.

Get the Fox Sports App at https://www.foxsports.com/mobile or search in the App Store or Google Play.

Sunday's start of the Daytona 500 was mired in delays prior to officials postponing the race until Monday. The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The road took hours to dry and around 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday, drivers were called back to their cars. However, within minutes, the heaviest rain of the day arrived, prompting the end of the night.