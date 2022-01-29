Houston Texans donate $10,000 to honor fallen, injured officers

In the aftermath of a severe crime wave afflicting local area law enforcement officers, the Houston Texans are making a generous donation to the victim's families.

According to the Texans' website, a $100,000 donation was made to The 100 Club, a non-profit that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed or seriously injured on the job.

"We are proud to make a contribution to the 100 Club of Houston in honor of Corporal Galloway, Sergeant Gutierrez, and the officers injured downtown earlier this week," Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a report. "Our first responders are everyday heroes, and we are grateful for their dedication to Houston."

"We appreciate the long-term support and partnership with the Houston Texans and McNair family," added Executive Director of The 100 Club William Skeen. "Their continual support of The 100 Club allows us to assist our heroes in their time of need. This donation will enable us to assist the families of our recently fallen, and seriously injured officers and firefighters. This also enables The 100 Club to fulfill our other mission of providing life-protecting equipment to help keep our heroes safe."

This comes after a violent week for local law enforcement, with the deadly shooting of a Harris County Pct. 5 corporal, a sergeant with Harris Co. Sheriff's Office killed by a suspected drunk driver, and two days after three officers with the Houston Police Department were shot during a gunfight with a man using an illegally modified weapon.

However, it's not just violence against law enforcement in Houston that's resulting in the city's increasing crime wave. In fact, new data reveals Houston leads the nation’s top four largest cities in homicides so far this year.