FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Two scores and highlights

Week Two of the regular season saw some big matchups and some early rivalry games. One of those big games featured West Orange at Apopka. Apopka wins 13-0. Scores from around the state are listed below:

Andrew Jackson 46, Providence 14

Apopka 13, West Orange 0

Atlantic Community 56, Lake Worth 0

Barron Collier 38, Palmetto Ridge 34

Bartram Trail 12, Christopher Columbus Catholic 6

Bayshore 48, Gulf 6

Belleview 64, Bronson 8

Benjamin 36, Pine Crest 20

Berkeley Prep 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 26

Bishop Kenny 24, Englewood 12

Bloomingdale 16, Newsome 10, OT

Blountstown 48, Lanier County, Ga. 27

Bolles School 34, Columbia 7

Buchholz 28, Sandalwood 7

Camden County, Ga. 46, Inlet Grove 21

Cardinal Gibbons 40, Cardinal Newman 14

Cardinal Mooney 35, Lakewood Ranch 30

Cedar Grove, N.J. 24, Orlando University 12

Champagnat Catholic 35, Delray American Heritage 14

Charlotte 17, Port Charlotte 10

Chiefland 59, Williston 7

Christ's Church 58, Cedar Creek Christian 22

City of Life 70, Lake Mary Prep 7

Clearwater 35, East Lake 28

Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Ocala Trinity Catholic 19

Cocoa 21, Kissimmee Osceola 20

Creekside 37, Nease 27

Crestview 36, Ft. Walton Beach 0

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 31, Bonita Springs 14

Cypress Lake 21, Ida S. Baker 16

Dade Christian 27, Monsignor Pace 15

Dillard 21, Deerfield Beach 0

Dunbar 42, Bishop Verot 8

Durant 49, Lennard 12

Duval Charter 40, St. Johns Country Day 6

East Bay 35, Strawberry Crest 7

East River 28, Colonial 0

Escambia 35, Gulfport, Miss. 28, OT

Eustis 31, Palatka 28

Father Lopez Catholic 20, Pine Ridge 0-

Fivay 28, Anclote 0

Flagler Palm Coast 17, Mainland 13

Fleming Island 6, Lake Minneola 0

Florida 28, Gadsden County 0

Florida Christian 40, Coral Shores 12

Fort Lauderdale 28, Monarch 12

Fort Pierce Central 48, Okeechobee 6

Foundation Academy 38, Orangewood Christian 6

Freeport 37, Jay 12

Gainesville 14, Bishop Moore 6

Gaither 27, Chamberlain 0

Glades Central 18, Palm Beach Gardens 3

Glades Day 28, St. Andrew's 10

Golden Gate 21, Estero 14

Gulf Breeze 14, Tate 0

Hardee 40, Frostproof 35

Harmony 17, Heritage 14

Hawthorne 24, P.K. Yonge 0

Hilliard 51, Stanton College Prep 2

Hillsborough 20, Armwood 14

Holy Trinity Episcopal 43, Titusville 6

Homestead 42, South Dade 14

Hudson 48, Sunlake 28

IMG Academy White 45, West Oaks 0

IMG Academy-Blue 58, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7

Immaculata-La Salle 8, Belen Jesuit 7

Indian Rocks 22, Bell Creek Academy 15

Jesuit 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 21

Keswick Christian 28, Bishop McLaughlin 15

Keystone Heights 38, Bell 0

King's Academy 56, Somerset-Canyons 21

Lafayette 21, Hamilton County 0

Lake Brantley 36, Lyman 7

Lake Howell 38, Horizon 6

Lake Mary 38, Winter Park 14

Lake Wales 55, Ridge Community 16

Lake Weir 19, Brooksville Central 14

Lakeland 37, Manatee 0

Lakeland Christian 54, Ambassadors Christian 12

Lakeside Christian 36, Shorecrest Prep 31

Lakewood 15, Palmetto 6

Land O'Lakes 14, Hollins 13

Lee County, Ga. 60, East Ridge 0

Leon 53, FAMU 26

Lincoln 40, Godby 37

Lowndes, Ga. 58, Lake Gibson 47

Maclay 34, Brookwood School, Ga. 27

Marathon 10, Pompano Beach 9

Marianna 35, North Florida Christian 34

Matanzas 36, Port Orange Atlantic 8

Merritt Island 28, Sebastian River 0

Miami Beach 15, Miami Springs 2

Miami Killian 35, Miami Norland 21

Miami Northwestern 24, Miami Washington 22

Middleburg 40, Eastside 23

Milton 32, Pensacola Catholic 30

Mitchell 28, River Ridge 0

Mosley 42, Bay 0

Mulberry 29, Davenport 18

Munroe Day 16, Chipley 0

Naples 30, Fort Pierce Westwood 0

Nature Coast Tech 42, Pasco 0

Newberry 14, Fort White 7

Niceville 39, Choctawhatchee 0

North Broward 31, Archbishop McCarthy 12

Oak Hall 28, Bishop Snyder 14

Oakleaf 40, Carol City 30

Ocala Christian Academy 22, All Saints 8

Ocala Vanguard 21, West Port 0

Ocoee 14, Wekiva 13

Orange Park 38, Ridgeview 7

Oviedo 33, Lake Nona 23

Palm Beach Central 44, Dwyer 14

Palm Harbor University 22, St. Petersburg 6

Park Vista Community 17, Jupiter 9

Paxon 21, Wolfson 14

Pensacola Washington 21, Pensacola 3

Pinellas Park 38, Largo 14

Plant 20, Robinson 0

Plant City 21, Jefferson 0

Ponte Vedra 34, Episcopal 0

Raines 39, First Coast 0

Riverside 40, Atlantic Coast 7

Rockledge 21, Palm Beach Lakes 6

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

Sanford Seminole 38, North Miami Beach 0

Sarasota 56, North Port 0

Sarasota Riverview 14, Lehigh 2

Satellite 37, Eau Gallie 16

Seabreeze 43, Ocala Forest 8

Sebring 40, Winter Haven 20

Seffner Christian 18, North Florida Educational Institute 14

Seminole 24, Tarpon Springs 9

Seminole Osceola 44, Dunedin 29

Seven Rivers Christian 28, Cornerstone Charter 6

Smoky Hill, Colo. 47, Windermere 7

Sneads 53, Arnold 16

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 30, Mater Academy Charter 0

Somerset Silver Palms 58, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0

Somerset South Homestead 14, Westminster Christian 7

South Broward 29, Flanagan 6

South Walton 28, Walton 14

Southeast 19, Booker 8

Spruce Creek 15, Mandarin 14

St. Augustine 44, Menendez 0

St. Cloud 7, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 6

St. Lucie Centennial 42, Key West 14

St. Petersburg Catholic 23, Oviedo Master's Academy 18

Sumner 75, Brandon 0

Suwannee 43, Westside 13

Tampa Bay Tech 54, George Steinbrenner 30

Tampa Catholic 9, Kathleen 0

Terry Parker 9, Fletcher 7

The Villages 49, Crystal River 7

Thomas County Central, Ga. 50, Lake Placid 6

Tohopekaliga 14, Gateway 10

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 37, Ribault 0

Union County 50, Bradford 21

University Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 13

Venice 41, Edgewater 7

Vero Beach 54, Bartow 28

Vero Beach Master's Academy 56, Calvary Chapel 0

Victory Christian 24, Cambridge Christian 0

Viera 31, Baker County 22

West Florida 21, Pine Forest 14

Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7

Zephyrhills 43, Hernando 2



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Auburndale vs. Leesburg, ccd.

Aucilla Christian vs. Fullington, Ga., ccd.

Baker vs. Cottondale, ccd.

Central Florida Christian vs. St. Petersburg Catholic, ccd.

Coral Glades vs. Miami Krop, ccd.

Dixie County vs. Trenton, ccd.

Ed White vs. Westside, ccd.

Franklin County vs. North Bay Haven, ccd.

Interlachen vs. Tocoi Creek, ccd.

Jesuit vs. Wharton, ccd.

Lemon Bay vs. LaBelle, ccd.

Mount Dora Christian vs. Oviedo Master's Academy, ccd.

Navarre vs. Easton, La., ccd.

North Marion vs. Wakulla, ccd.

St. Cloud vs. Liberty, ccd.

Suwannee vs. Santa Fe, ccd.

Taylor vs. Trinity Prep, ccd.

Vero Beach vs. Martin County, ccd.

Wiregrass Ranch vs. Wesley Chapel, ccd.

