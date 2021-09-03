FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Two scores and highlights
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week Two of the regular season saw some big matchups and some early rivalry games. One of those big games featured West Orange at Apopka. Apopka wins 13-0. Scores from around the state are listed below:
Andrew Jackson 46, Providence 14
Apopka 13, West Orange 0
Atlantic Community 56, Lake Worth 0
Barron Collier 38, Palmetto Ridge 34
Bartram Trail 12, Christopher Columbus Catholic 6
Bayshore 48, Gulf 6
Belleview 64, Bronson 8
Benjamin 36, Pine Crest 20
Berkeley Prep 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 26
Bishop Kenny 24, Englewood 12
Bloomingdale 16, Newsome 10, OT
Blountstown 48, Lanier County, Ga. 27
Bolles School 34, Columbia 7
Buchholz 28, Sandalwood 7
Camden County, Ga. 46, Inlet Grove 21
Cardinal Gibbons 40, Cardinal Newman 14
Cardinal Mooney 35, Lakewood Ranch 30
Cedar Grove, N.J. 24, Orlando University 12
Champagnat Catholic 35, Delray American Heritage 14
Charlotte 17, Port Charlotte 10
Chiefland 59, Williston 7
Christ's Church 58, Cedar Creek Christian 22
City of Life 70, Lake Mary Prep 7
Clearwater 35, East Lake 28
Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Ocala Trinity Catholic 19
Cocoa 21, Kissimmee Osceola 20
Creekside 37, Nease 27
Crestview 36, Ft. Walton Beach 0
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 31, Bonita Springs 14
Cypress Lake 21, Ida S. Baker 16
Dade Christian 27, Monsignor Pace 15
Dillard 21, Deerfield Beach 0
Dunbar 42, Bishop Verot 8
Durant 49, Lennard 12
Duval Charter 40, St. Johns Country Day 6
East Bay 35, Strawberry Crest 7
East River 28, Colonial 0
Escambia 35, Gulfport, Miss. 28, OT
Eustis 31, Palatka 28
Father Lopez Catholic 20, Pine Ridge 0-
Fivay 28, Anclote 0
Flagler Palm Coast 17, Mainland 13
Fleming Island 6, Lake Minneola 0
Florida 28, Gadsden County 0
Florida Christian 40, Coral Shores 12
Fort Lauderdale 28, Monarch 12
Fort Pierce Central 48, Okeechobee 6
Foundation Academy 38, Orangewood Christian 6
Freeport 37, Jay 12
Gainesville 14, Bishop Moore 6
Gaither 27, Chamberlain 0
Glades Central 18, Palm Beach Gardens 3
Glades Day 28, St. Andrew's 10
Golden Gate 21, Estero 14
Gulf Breeze 14, Tate 0
Hardee 40, Frostproof 35
Harmony 17, Heritage 14
Hawthorne 24, P.K. Yonge 0
Hilliard 51, Stanton College Prep 2
Hillsborough 20, Armwood 14
Holy Trinity Episcopal 43, Titusville 6
Homestead 42, South Dade 14
Hudson 48, Sunlake 28
IMG Academy White 45, West Oaks 0
IMG Academy-Blue 58, Cin. La Salle, Ohio 7
Immaculata-La Salle 8, Belen Jesuit 7
Indian Rocks 22, Bell Creek Academy 15
Jesuit 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 21
Keswick Christian 28, Bishop McLaughlin 15
Keystone Heights 38, Bell 0
King's Academy 56, Somerset-Canyons 21
Lafayette 21, Hamilton County 0
Lake Brantley 36, Lyman 7
Lake Howell 38, Horizon 6
Lake Mary 38, Winter Park 14
Lake Wales 55, Ridge Community 16
Lake Weir 19, Brooksville Central 14
Lakeland 37, Manatee 0
Lakeland Christian 54, Ambassadors Christian 12
Lakeside Christian 36, Shorecrest Prep 31
Lakewood 15, Palmetto 6
Land O'Lakes 14, Hollins 13
Lee County, Ga. 60, East Ridge 0
Leon 53, FAMU 26
Lincoln 40, Godby 37
Lowndes, Ga. 58, Lake Gibson 47
Maclay 34, Brookwood School, Ga. 27
Marathon 10, Pompano Beach 9
Marianna 35, North Florida Christian 34
Matanzas 36, Port Orange Atlantic 8
Merritt Island 28, Sebastian River 0
Miami Beach 15, Miami Springs 2
Miami Killian 35, Miami Norland 21
Miami Northwestern 24, Miami Washington 22
Middleburg 40, Eastside 23
Milton 32, Pensacola Catholic 30
Mitchell 28, River Ridge 0
Mosley 42, Bay 0
Mulberry 29, Davenport 18
Munroe Day 16, Chipley 0
Naples 30, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
Nature Coast Tech 42, Pasco 0
Newberry 14, Fort White 7
Niceville 39, Choctawhatchee 0
North Broward 31, Archbishop McCarthy 12
Oak Hall 28, Bishop Snyder 14
Oakleaf 40, Carol City 30
Ocala Christian Academy 22, All Saints 8
Ocala Vanguard 21, West Port 0
Ocoee 14, Wekiva 13
Orange Park 38, Ridgeview 7
Oviedo 33, Lake Nona 23
Palm Beach Central 44, Dwyer 14
Palm Harbor University 22, St. Petersburg 6
Park Vista Community 17, Jupiter 9
Paxon 21, Wolfson 14
Pensacola Washington 21, Pensacola 3
Pinellas Park 38, Largo 14
Plant 20, Robinson 0
Plant City 21, Jefferson 0
Ponte Vedra 34, Episcopal 0
Raines 39, First Coast 0
Riverside 40, Atlantic Coast 7
Rockledge 21, Palm Beach Lakes 6
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
Sanford Seminole 38, North Miami Beach 0
Sarasota 56, North Port 0
Sarasota Riverview 14, Lehigh 2
Satellite 37, Eau Gallie 16
Seabreeze 43, Ocala Forest 8
Sebring 40, Winter Haven 20
Seffner Christian 18, North Florida Educational Institute 14
Seminole 24, Tarpon Springs 9
Seminole Osceola 44, Dunedin 29
Seven Rivers Christian 28, Cornerstone Charter 6
Smoky Hill, Colo. 47, Windermere 7
Sneads 53, Arnold 16
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 30, Mater Academy Charter 0
Somerset Silver Palms 58, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0
Somerset South Homestead 14, Westminster Christian 7
South Broward 29, Flanagan 6
South Walton 28, Walton 14
Southeast 19, Booker 8
Spruce Creek 15, Mandarin 14
St. Augustine 44, Menendez 0
St. Cloud 7, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 6
St. Lucie Centennial 42, Key West 14
St. Petersburg Catholic 23, Oviedo Master's Academy 18
Sumner 75, Brandon 0
Suwannee 43, Westside 13
Tampa Bay Tech 54, George Steinbrenner 30
Tampa Catholic 9, Kathleen 0
Terry Parker 9, Fletcher 7
The Villages 49, Crystal River 7
Thomas County Central, Ga. 50, Lake Placid 6
Tohopekaliga 14, Gateway 10
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 37, Ribault 0
Union County 50, Bradford 21
University Christian 34, Zephyrhills Christian 13
Venice 41, Edgewater 7
Vero Beach 54, Bartow 28
Vero Beach Master's Academy 56, Calvary Chapel 0
Victory Christian 24, Cambridge Christian 0
Viera 31, Baker County 22
West Florida 21, Pine Forest 14
Yulee 23, Fernandina Beach 7
Zephyrhills 43, Hernando 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Auburndale vs. Leesburg, ccd.
Aucilla Christian vs. Fullington, Ga., ccd.
Baker vs. Cottondale, ccd.
Central Florida Christian vs. St. Petersburg Catholic, ccd.
Coral Glades vs. Miami Krop, ccd.
Dixie County vs. Trenton, ccd.
Ed White vs. Westside, ccd.
Franklin County vs. North Bay Haven, ccd.
Interlachen vs. Tocoi Creek, ccd.
Jesuit vs. Wharton, ccd.
Lemon Bay vs. LaBelle, ccd.
Mount Dora Christian vs. Oviedo Master's Academy, ccd.
Navarre vs. Easton, La., ccd.
North Marion vs. Wakulla, ccd.
St. Cloud vs. Liberty, ccd.
Suwannee vs. Santa Fe, ccd.
Taylor vs. Trinity Prep, ccd.
Vero Beach vs. Martin County, ccd.
Wiregrass Ranch vs. Wesley Chapel, ccd.