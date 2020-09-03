Florida will allow fans at home games in 'The Swamp' but no tailgating permitted

article

The University of Florida is allowing about 20% of its capacity at home games this season, meaning 17,000 fans will be in attendance in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as "The Swamp."

Face coverings will be mandated while entering, exiting, and inside the stadium unless eating or drinking. Tailgating will not be allowed, and the university will not allow several game-day traditions.

Specific information pertaining to ticket ordering and pricing, as well as parking, is expected to be released next week.

Florida opens the season on September 26, when they travel to Oxford, Mississippi to play Ole Miss. The first home game is scheduled for October 10 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina is the first of five home games on the schedule for this season for the Gators, which also includes: LSU, on Oct. 17; Missouri, on Oct. 24; Arkansas, on Nov .14; and Kentucky, on Nov 28.