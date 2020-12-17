Florida postpones men's basketball games

article

Florida has postponed its next three men's basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show what athletic director Scott Stricklin calls "truly encouraging signs of progress."

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State last Saturday and remains hospitalized while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.

The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season.

