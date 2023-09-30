Damian Lillard welcome rally, Milwaukee Bucks fans excited

Fans gathered at Fiserv Forum Saturday, Sept. 29 to welcome Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Some fans waited up to four hours to welcome the team's newest star. The event left some fans wanting more.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As he got out of an SUV, Lillard said hello to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson before heading inside, and that was it.

Fans waited hours to welcome the seven-time All-Star athlete.

"I am a die-hard Bucks fan," said Ellen Smith. "I am here with my whole family. The moment this opened up, we came on down."

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Damian Lillard walks with his kids during a welcome rally at Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Expand

Hours before Lillard's arrival, fans lined the streets and stood outside Fiserv Forum.

"This is the Dame Slushie," said Smith. "I am not sure what’s in it, but hopefully, it gives me the power to root for Dame all season long."

Not everyone fell for the hype. One social media post said: "Cool to see him and had a fun experience but this could've been organized so much better lol."

Another said: "Was cool to see him in MKE, but I feel bad for everyone who waited for three hours. The way it was hyped up made it seem like there was gonna be a bit more to it."

Damian Lillard walks with his kids during a welcome rally at Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

No. 0 even asked people to meet him at the plaza only to walk inside as fans took pictures and cheered.

"My dream is that the bucks players will win," said Jerianna Wilder.

Some fans seemed to be more focused on what the upcoming season will look like.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Damian Lillard walks with his kids during a welcome rally at Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Expand

"We are going to get another ring, another parade, and I am pretty happy about that," said Aiden Jackson.

"Every season, the community comes together, and that’s what I am most excited for," said Smith.

Damian Lillard (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Lillard was traded by Portland to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee on Wednesday, a deal that ended his 11-year run with the Trail Blazers and a three-month saga surrounding his wish to be moved elsewhere in hopes of winning an NBA title.

The seven-time All-Star — a player so elite that he was selected to the NBA's 75th-anniversary team — goes from the Trail Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team deal that sends Jrue Holiday from the Bucks to Portland, Deandre Ayton from Phoenix to Portland and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers to the Suns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.