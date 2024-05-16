Chiefs will play on every day of the week except Tuesday next season

article

When the Kansas City Chiefs begin defense of their Super Bowl title, they will do it under unusual and grueling circumstances.

Kansas City will play games on Sunday but also on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this season under the newly released 2024 NFL schedule.

The Super Bowl champs will be the first team since the 1927 New York Yankees — the football version, not the baseball team with Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig— to play games on six days of a week in a single season.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL Yankees led by coach Ralph Scott, went 7-8-1 in 1927 with a roster featuring Hall of Famer Red Grange and played every day other than Monday.

Kansas City opens the season at home on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, and also plays twice on Monday nights (Oct. 7 against New Orleans and Nov. 4 against Tampa Bay) and then was tabbed for two of the newer broadcast windows to fill some of the other days of the week, the Associated Press noted.

The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the second annual Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 29 and will play on the Christmas Day doubleheader on Netflix for a Wednesday game at Pittsburgh.

The teams playing on Christmas in Week 17 were given Saturday games in Week 16 to get adequate rest, with the Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans that day.

This gives Kansas City games scheduled for every day of the week other than Tuesday.

Pittsburgh, Houston, and Baltimore are also playing on Christmas and will all have games on five days of the week, missing only Tuesday and Friday this season.

