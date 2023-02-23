Cash in on Clint Bowyer's $10K FOX Bet Super 6 Fontana NASCAR contest

article

There aren't too many places we'd rather be on any given Sunday than trackside at a NASCAR race watching our favorite drivers compete.

Thank goodness we've got Fontana pulling up the rear to cap off the February slate of races on FOX.

While it's true that last weekend's Daytona 500 was the Super Bowl of the season, the Auto Club Speedway in Southern California's Inland Empire is unique in its own right.

"It's so wide, and you can see cars going three wide or four wide," explains FOX Sports NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass . "And there are not many tracks where drivers have so many options on how to go fast."

There are some tracks, Pockrass continued, where you must be good in a specific lane. Fontana is not one of those.

"When drivers have options, it allows them to fit the car more to their own style," he noted.

Speaking of style, when it comes to our insider's race-day routine, Bob's is booked and busy.

"My race days consist of a lot of walking around, talking to different people and trying to get information. I give that information to producers, to pit reporters and to the booth.

Oh, and I'll be filling up my Twitter feed with all the exciting things that are going on."

Even if you can't be in the middle of Sunday's race like Bob, you can still get in the game playing our FOX Bet Super 6 contest.

FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play contest where you can pick six different outcomes in the NASCAR Stage 2 Contest to win Clint Bowyer's $10,000. Just download the FOX Bet Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device, make your picks and submit your selections before the race gets underway this Sunday.

And this FOX Bet Super 6 NASCAR Stage 2 challenge is extra special because Sunday's race at Fontana is the last one before the speedway's anticipated re-design.

Imagine how big you can brag to your buddies if you cash in on this one!

Remember — FOX Bet Super 6 is free to play, it's easy, it's fun, and people really do win . So before you head over to the app to make your selections, find out who Bob is riding with this weekend!

This week's Super 6

Which position will the Pole Sitter finish at the end of Stage 2?

1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-11, 12+

"Well, I mean, it looks like it's gonna rain on Saturday, so whoever is on the pole probably isn't going to be the best car. And just because you're the fastest car doesn't mean you're gonna race the best."

Prediction: 7-8

Which of these drivers will have the fastest lap at the end of Stage 2?

Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell

"Tyler Reddick was the fastest last year, and I expect him to be fast again."

Prediction: Tyler Reddick

Which of these drivers will have the better finish at the end of the race?

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman

"I think the Hendrick cars will be fast. I'm sitting here trying to decide between Larson and Chase and Bowman, but I'm going to go with Alex. He likes that track."

Prediction: Alex Bowman

Which team will have the most laps led — Joe Gibbs Racing or Stewart-Haas Racing — by the end of Stage 2 and how many laps will they lead?

1-13, 14-20, 21-26, 27-33, 34-40, 41-47, 48-54, 55-61, 62-66, 67+

"I would say Joe Gibbs Racing is the stronger team right now, so they're going to lead 35 laps."

Prediction: Joe Gibbs Racing, 34-40

Which manufacturer — Chevrolet or Ford — will have most cars in the top 15 at the end of Stage 2 and how many will they have?

1-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+

"I think Chevrolet will be good at this track. They were last year."

Prediction: Chevrolet, 8

Which driver — Joey Logano or Kyle Busch — will have the better finish at the end of Stage 2 and by how many positions?

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-9, 10-12, 13+

"I'll go with Kyle Busch because he's been really strong the last couple weeks but hasn't had the finishes. And I think he'll be running really hard all the time and will be ahead of Logano."

Prediction: Kyle Busch, 2

How to play – and a helpful tip

Finally, Bob's big tip for fans watching from home? Listen to your drivers.

"Fans should listen to the in-car radios of their favorite drivers as they talk to their crew chiefs during the race. And make sure you have your social media of choice up and streaming to keep up with the discussions."

There you have it, guys. That extra $10K could really be yours if you play your cars right!

Download the app and submit your selections for the NASCAR Stage 2 Contest now! Then be sure to share your picks with us by tagging @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and using the #EricaSuper6 hashtag across all social media platforms.

Start your engines!

Download the FOX Bet Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.