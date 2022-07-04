Paolo Banchero embracing change as he transitions to NBA

The Magic's summer league practices are underway, and the team's top pick, Paolo Banchero is finally getting a little taste of the NBA.

He still has a lot to learn as he transitions from a college player to the pros. But head coach Jamahl Mosley is pleased with his efforts on the court.

Banchero is proving to be an extremely physical and coachable player. The former Duke star says he wants to continue sharpening his skills on the defensive side of the ball during summer league.

He's ready to showcase his game in front of the NBA.

"Just my ability to affect winning. Just be a great team player. Be a player that all the guys can count on, to make plays and do the right thing," Banchero said.

"One thing that I'm observing more is his willingness and understanding of the game. Obviously a fantastic teammate, pushing guys, trying to learn the ins and outs of the NBA system," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "A lot is coming at him. He's done a great job of embracing it. Not afraid to ask questions, but just continuing to learn and being willing to learn."

The Magic's second round pick, Caleb Houstan and third-year player, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady will also participate in this year's summer league.

