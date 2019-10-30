Apopka-native cheered on as he pitches in Game 7 of the World Series

article

Fans in Apopka were out Wednesday night to cheer on a local athlete playing in the World Series.

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, an Apopka High School graduate, is pitching game seven of the series between the Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Folks rooting Greinke on at Beef O’Brady’s say it’s rare to see someone from Apopka playing in such a big game, and they probably wouldn’t be watching if he weren’t playing.

