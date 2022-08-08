Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth: When do kids need a physical for school?
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Sponsored by AdventHealth
article
AdventHealth's Dr. Sarah Li will join Good Day Orlando on Monday at 8 a.m. to answer those questions, and a few others.
For more information about AdventHealth, click here.
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.