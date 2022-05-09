Rapper Young Thug arrested for violating the RICO act, criminal street gang activity

article

A popular Atlanta rapper was arrested at a Buckhead mansion on Monday.

Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug was charged with participation in criminal street activity and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to jail records.

Details surrounding those charges have not been released.

This is not Williams’s first run in with the law in Georgia. In Dec. 2016, he was arrested at Lennox Square on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. They have all since bonded out. In Sept. 2017, Brookhaven police arrested him on drug charges during a traffic stop for an alleged illegal tint violation. He was charged with possession of meth, hydrocodone, and marijuana with intent to distribute as well as having three other controlled substances and a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The 30-year-old rapper earlier this year lost the mother of one of his six children in a shooting at an Atlanta bowling alley.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.