You can make an authentic Shake Shack burger at home with a meal kit

The coronavirus pandemic has forced restaurants across the country to either offer takeout and delivery only or shut down entirely.

So if you can't safely make it to your local Shake Shack location to get your fix of the popular chain's burger, you can now make it yourself. And this is not a kitchen hack. It's the real thing.

"This offering is the first time fans can cook and enjoy ShackBurger all within the comfort of their home, which is especially crucial to consumers during these difficult moments," the company said in a statement.

So how do you get the meal kit? You order it from GoldBelly, which will send you an eight-pack for $49. The kit has eight burger patties made from Shake Shack's Pat LaFrieda beef blend, Martin's Potato Rolls, American cheese, and ShackSauce condiment. Home chefs just need to add lettuce and tomato.

By the way, GoldBelly sells kits from a lot of the country's and the city's favorite restaurants, including H&H Bagels, Zabar's, and Papaya King.