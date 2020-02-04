Yes, FOX has a new television show dedicated entirely to LEGOs — here’s why you should watch

You’ll have no issue building up some love for this new LEGO-themed series.

Premiering Wednesday, Feb. 5 on FOX, “LEGO Masters” is a reality competition where different teams coordinate and create bright and vivid LEGO displays of their wildest imagination.



Not that we should have to convince you, but here are five reasons to watch:

1. LEGOS! LEGOS! LEGOS!

Just in case we haven’t gotten our point across, this is a television show ABOUT LEGOS. Not some show about the history of toys that feature LEGOs. “LEGO Masters” is dedicated entirely to the craft of brickbuilding.



2. It has the guy who voiced the Caped Crusader in “The Lego Batman Movie,” and he’s quite the LEGO enthusiast himself.



Will Arnett serves dual duties as host and chief brick arbitrator on “LEGO Masters.” The roles are quite appropriate, considering the fact that Arnett’s passion for the toy brand dates back to his childhood.

“I played with LEGO a lot as a kid, I’m just very drawn to how creative you can be with LEGO, how often it can be the first place where people and kids really explore their creativity,” Arnett said. “It doesn’t just have to end when you’re a kid, it kind of keeps going for the rest of your life.”

3. It proves that no matter your background, occupation, or fashion sense, you can be a LEGO master.

As of taping, the youngest participant in the competition was 23 and the oldest was 65. The contestants included preschool teachers, a member of the military, a gaming designer, and an HVAC installer. While we can’t confirm for certain, early footage from the series indicates that there is no dress code on ‘LEGO Masters.’

4. A new theme every week

One week, teams will focus on designing a “mega city” with regular and translucent bricks. Later on in the competition, select teams will take their brick-building talents to a galaxy far, far way for a “Star Wars”-themed challenge. Regardless of the week’s theme, there will always be something fresh and exciting to look forward to.



5. *There were a LOT of LEGOs that went into this

We know, we mentioned LEGOs in the first bullet point. But it’s really hard to wrap your head around just how many bricks were used throughout the competition. The supply used throughout the series contained over 3.5 million LEGO pieces.

Here’s another way to look at it: It took a production crew more than a week to break down the builds from each episode. If it takes that long to take down pieces of LEGO art, you know you’ve got to watch how it was constructed.

Watch the series premiere of “LEGO Masters” on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at . pm. ET/8 p.m. CT on FOX.

