Worrell nabs Orange-Osceola State Attorney post in hotly contested race

State Rep. Monique Worrell won a hotly contested bid for Ninth Circuit State Attorney to replace Aramis Ayala.

Worrell defeated retired judge Belvin Perry Jr., who had garnered the endorsement of a number of local officials, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. Worrell’s campaign also had a large cash infusion, backed by billionaire investor George Soros, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Ninth Circuit is comprised of Orange and Osceola counties.

Incumbent Orange County Sheriff John Mina was poised to win his primary election on Tuesday night with a nearly 40% lead over his nearest challenger Andrew Darling.

Embattled District 1 Commissioner Betsy VanderLey lost to challenger Nichole Wilson by a margin of roughly 14%.. Orange County property appraiser Rick Singh, an incumbent, was on track to be unseated by State Rep. Amy Mercado.