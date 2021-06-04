Worker defends children's home, saying they help kids

A worker at the Florida United Methodist Children's Home is defending the facility, saying it's helping many children.

"The whole children’s home got put under the bus," explained Rick Hervey.

He said Florida United Methodist Children’s Home is getting a bad rap and the ones affected are the children who live there.

"They’re very upset about what happened and feel sad."

RELATED: 12-year-old accused of shooting at Volusia deputies appears before judge

Sad about two kids who lived at the home and were arrested for shooting at deputies on Tuesday, after breaking into a house, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

"There’s so much positive going on at the Children’s home. People only know about the dirty laundry," Hervey added.

Hervey said the majority of children there aren’t like that.

"The kids are really good kids over there. They just need attention and that’s why we're there."

RELATED: VSCO says teen girl involved in shootout no stranger to law enforcement

He’s also glad the school is helping migrant children who cross the border through a program called Caminos.

Sheriff Chitwood has expressed concern that the home was already overwhelmed taking care of local children, but Hervey disagrees.

RELATED: Some kids at children's home coming from border through federal grant

"I think the leadership there, that’s running the school and that’s starting this Camino operation, I believe in them."

The two kids arrested were not in the Caminos program.

Hervey showed us angel wings that he taught the kids how to make in his shop class.

"This is from a fence that came down from the children’s home," he gestured.

He said many of the students go on to be carpenters or mechanics with a good future.

"They didn’t ask to be there. I think it’s a great situation. The children’s home is a wonderful place. I want the kids to feel they have an angel looking over them."

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.