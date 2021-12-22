Work to begin on Fortune Lakeshore Trail in early 2022

article

Work on the new Fortune Lakeshore Trail is set to begin in early 2022.

The $9 million project consists of the construction of a 10-foot wide multi-use trail that will run along Fortune Road/East Lakeshore Boulevard from the intersection of U.S. Highway 192 to the existing City of St. Cloud Lakefront Regionally Significant Trail, just west of the intersection at East Lakeshore Boulevard and Columbia Avenue. The total project length is approximately seven miles.

The project will include new trail construction, removal of existing sidewalk, a pedestrian bridge over the St. Cloud Canal and drainage improvements to include construction of ditches and storm drains, intersection improvements at signalized intersections (U.S. 192, Shake Rag Road, Bill Beck Boulevard, Lakeside Drive, and Partin Settlement Road), and improvements to pedestrian crossings at non-signalized intersections to ensure the safety of multiple users and connectivity to a larger pedestrian network.

The work is a federally funded project through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Local Agency Program (LAP).

