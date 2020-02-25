WOOOOO! Ric Flair turns 71

article

Wrestling legend Ric Flair turns 71 on Tuesday.

It's a special one after a health scare had the Nature Boy hospitalized in Gwinnett County a little more than nine months ago. He ultimately underwent surgery for continued health problems.

Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, opened up to FOX 5 Atlanta a few years ago about his on-going health battles from years of drinking and his time in the ring.

The 71-year-old professional wrestler, now a resident of metro Atlanta, married his long-time sweetheart Wendy Barlow in 2018.

He has since become a full-on Georgia Bulldogs fan, a diehard Falcons fan, and an Atlanta United supporter. He also was sworn in as a Clayton County Sheriff's deputy.

Please join us in wishing Ric Flair a happy 71st birthday!