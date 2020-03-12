Woman who turned herself in for Titusville murder booked extradited to Florida jail

article

A woman accused of killing a Titusville woman has been booked into the Brevard County Jail after being taken into custody in Tennessee.

Officers say that 27-year-old Courtney Gibson killed Anna Primavere and then stuffed her body in the trunk of her car and drove to Tennessee.

Gibson turned herself in there and was finally booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.

Detectives believe one of the motives in the victim's murder may have been that she raised concerns that a child was being abused and she confronted Gibson about it.

