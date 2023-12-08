Woman who threw order at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

An Ohio woman who was caught on camera throwing her Chipotle order at a worker will work two months at a fast food restaurant to shave off jail time, a judge ruled.

The judge found Rosemary Hayne, 39, guilty of assault for the outburst, FOX 8 in Cleveland reports.

"You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it and this is how you respond?" Judge Timothy Gilligan said at the sentencing. "This is not real housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable."

Hayne apologized to the worker for hurling the food, but then pointed out that her food was "disgusting looking."

"If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking," Hayne said in court.

"I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail," the judge responded.

Judge Gilligan sentenced Hayne to six months in jail and suspended half of the sentence. He said he would give her 60 days of jail time served if she agreed to work at least 20 hours a week at a fast food restaurant for two months. Hayne said she would.

"Why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in the jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy?" the judge said in an interview with FOX 8. "I also hope this deters others from this type of behavior."

