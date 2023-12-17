Woman killed, man hurt after driver runs red light, striking motorcycle in Titusville: police

A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a driver reportedly ran a red light traffic signal in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Titusville, police said.

Officers said the incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 3600 South Street and Park Avenue.

The pair were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a black car, officials said in a news release. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died at around 5 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.