Woman jailed for killing her children describes 'extremely painful' ordeal of medication denial in jail

The Tampa woman convicted of murdering her two teen children in 2011 says she's being denied timely doses of her prescribed medication, leading to "extremely painful" episodes while in prison.

In a two-page, handwritten letter, Julie Schenecker complains she's being forced stop taking medication "cold turkey."

She said her doctor passed away earlier this year, causing a delay in getting her prescriptions filled.

She described it as "extremely painful" and said it took a physical and emotional toll that lasted months. She wrote that her "attitude failed" and "depression reigned."

During a virtual hearing Thursday, Schenecker's letter got the attention of Tampa judge Michelle Sisco.

"She must take her prescribed medication," said Sisco.

Her attorney Daniel Ripley agreed.

"Ms. Schenecker wants to take her medication. There is a lapse that makes it unavailable which leads to this," explained Ripley.

Judge Sisco agreed to send an order to the jail to fix the issue. Ripley said he would inform his client.

"Hopefully that will be the best way to make sure there is no lapse in her receiving her medication," he said.

Schenecker was convicted of killing her two teenage kids in a January 2011.

Calyx, 16, was shot in her bedroom as she worked on homework on her computer.

Then, Schenecker was driving the family SUV when she shot her 13-year-old son, Beau.

At the time, Schenecker admitted to shooting her kids because, according to Schenecker, they were disrespectful and talked back.

Schenecker was convicted and sentenced to two life sentences, but recently was granted a hearing to ask a judge for a new trial, saying her original attorney made mistakes during her original trial.

She will be back in a Tampa courtroom in October to convince a judge a new jury should hear her case all over again.