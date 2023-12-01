Woman dies while in custody in West Melbourne, police say

Watch FOX 35 News Live

A woman died while she was in police custody in West Melbourne, police said.

On Friday, around 12:12 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was in custody for possession of suspected cocaine in the area of US 192 and John Rodes Blvd.

She appeared to be having a medical event and Brevard County Fire Rescue was called to the scene. While they were treating her, she went into "full arrest."

She was taken to Melbourne Regional where she was later pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation.

No other details have been released.