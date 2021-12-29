Woman dies, man in critical condition after Orange County fire, officials say

article

A woman has passed away after an Orange County fire earlier this week, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that a fire broke out at a residence on Canoga Dr. on Monday.

They said that the residence was about 20 percent involved and crews had to transport two people to the hospital.

A male and a female, both in their 60s, were said to be in critical condition with one suffering from smoke inhalation and the other having burns.

Orange County Fire Rescue has since confirmed that the woman injured has passed away. The male fire victim is still in critical condition at the hospital.

