Woman denied bond in deadly I-4 hit-and-run that killed 3, injured another

The Brief Alisa Montalvo was arrested for an October 4th, 2025 hit-and-run that killed three people and badly hurt another. Investigators say after the accident, she got repair work done on her car to hide the evidence. She was denied bond in a hearing Friday.



A woman accused of causing a high-speed crash that killed three people and seriously injured another before fleeing the scene was denied bond Friday after a judge found evidence suggesting she tried to conceal her involvement.

Prosecutors allege Alisa Montalvo was driving a Dodge Durango at 112 mph on Interstate 4 in October 2025, when she crossed multiple lanes of traffic and struck a motorcycle ridden by Joaquin Deno, killing him.

The accident

State prosecutors say on the night of October 4, 2025, Alisa Montalvo was flying down I-4 East at 112 miles an hour.

Witnesses say she veered across three lanes of traffic, hitting and killing a motorcyclist, Joaquin Deno. After that, they say she crossed back across the highway, hitting a Ford Focus, which was pushed into Jorge and Nancy Salinas’ Honda Pilot, killing them as well.

And then, the FHP says, she drove away.

The evidence

A 911 caller told dispatchers he saw a maroon Dodge Durango speeding and driving erratically down I-4 just before the crash. He also provided the first three digits of her license plate. Another witness provided her entire license plate, and said she was present in the area shortly before the crash.

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The FHP says the data event recorder in Montalvo’s car recorded her going 112 miles an hour just before her airbags deployed the night of the accident.

They also said that a few days after the accident, Montalvo contacted a home-based mechanic (rather than going to a shop) to get help changing her driver’s side doors, cut the airbags out, change four tires, and more. They say that was all in an effort to mask the damage.

The mechanic she hired still had the airbag taken from her car when FHP troopers went to question him. He also provided photos of what the damage looked like prior to the repairs, which the FHP says is consistent with the narrative of the crash.

She never filed an insurance claim, and paid for the repairs via Zelle.

The first arrest

Arguing that she should be free until her trial, Montalvo’s defense team brought up repeatedly that she was not the first person arrested for the crime, or the first person who the FHP swore had damage to their car, indicating their guilt for this deadly hit-and-run.

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"The inconsistencies that has happened with this case and with these charges — I think we need to have the utmost precaution," said her defense attorney, Alexis Martinez.

The first person arrested for the crime, Lindsay Issacs, was in the courtroom today. FOX 35’s Marie Edinger asked how she felt about the defense attorney saying the flaws in Isaacs’ case undermine the FHP’s narrative of Montalvo’s arrest.

"It's disgusting that she even brought that up about me," said Isaacs.

The bond denial

Montalvo’s brother also took the stand as a witness on her side, testifying that she’d worked for a dentist’s office for 20 years, then the VA. She has three kids, ages 21, 13, and 11 whose father died last year.

The judge heard all that, but also said there’s a substantial likelihood Montalvo committed the crime, and tried to cover it up.

That, combined with a previous alcohol-related driving offense, led the judge to deny her bond.

"She is a risk of harm to the public," the judge said.