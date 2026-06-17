Woman, child hurt in hit-and-run in marked crosswalk; Driver turns himself in, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman and boy are recovering from a hit-and-run crash that occurred at a New Smyrna Beach marked crosswalk Tuesday, police say.
The suspected driver, who police said was a 36-year-old man from Edgewater, is facing several charges after he turned himself in shortly after the crash, the department said.
What we know:
Officers with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of North Riverside Drive and Washington Street in New Smyrna Beach after two pedestrians were hit in a marked crosswalk. The victims – a 47-year-old woman and eight-year-old boy – were crossing a marked crosswalk when the driver of a white vehicle hit them before driving off south on North Riverside Drive, the department said.
The woman and child were transported as trauma alerts to the hospital and were later reported to be in stable condition, police said on June 17.
Michael Perrelli is facing leaving the scene of a crash charges after two were hurt in a hit-and-run crash on June 16, 2026.
Suspected driver turns himself in, police say
Police reported that shortly after the crash, Michael Perrelli, 36 – who police said was the driver involved – turned himself in at the police department.
According to an arrest affidavit, after he turned himself in, Perrelli told police he was turning when a woman suddenly stopped in front of his vehicle and he hit her. He told police he "panicked" and left because he was scared, before later showering at home and realizing he needed to turn himself in, the affidavit said.
In the affidavit, police said Perrelli was "very concerned for the wellbeing of the victims and was extremely apologetic for leaving the scene."
Detectives took photos of Perrelli's vehicle, as well as a hair from the windshield, which were submitted into evidence.
He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.
Perelli was arrested and is facing several charges including:
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury
What's next:
Perrelli is scheduled to make his first appearance before a Volusia County judge this afternoon, June 17, at 1:30 p.m.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department.