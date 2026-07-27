Experts explain why New Smyrna Beach leads the nation in shark bites

The Brief A recent shark bite near Daytona Beach Shores is highlighting why nearby New Smyrna Beach is known as the shark bite capital of the world. Experts say warm water, abundant fish and the area's underwater geography attract both sharks and surfers. Despite hundreds of reported bites, New Smyrna Beach has never had a fatal shark attack, according to the International Shark Attack File.



New Smyrna Beach holds a title that might make some beachgoers think twice before going in the water: The Shark Bite Capital of the World.

But what is it about this stretch of Florida coastline that brings humans and sharks so close together? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard spoke with a shark bite victim and a shark behaviorist to find out why New Smyrna Beach has this infamous title.

Science behind shark encounters at NSB

Local perspective:

With its warm waters and consistent swells, New Smyrna Beach is a haven for surfers and beachgoers. However, the same underwater geography that creates perfect waves also creates the perfect feeding ground.

Matthew Bender knows that reality firsthand. He was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach while surfing just over a year ago.

"I can still feel the intense pain when I got bit I can remember what that feels like," he said. "My thumb isn't working quite like it used to, but it makes picking my guitar better, so it's a blessing and a curse. I feel so blessed that i do have my hand."

The reason why New Smyrna beach has gotten the reputation of "the shark bite capital of the world" is because of a numbers game.

Warm water brings migrating sharks up and down the coast, perfectly aligning with massive crowds of beachgoers.

Dr. Toby Daly-Engel is the Director of the Florida Tech Shark Conservation Lab and studies shark behaviors extensively.

Daly-Engel explained, "So, just like birds, sharks will actually migrate with the season, so when it gets too cold for them up north, they come down here in Florida and, in the summertime, we have other sharks who are coming from places that are warmer and so there’s this constant presence of generally sort of small to medium size sharks right here off the Florida coast, and we in Florida have a ton of coastline compared to our land area our beaches are massive and so the more people you have going to the beach the more encounters they’re gonna have with sharks."

Because the shark’s small to medium size here in Florida, Dr. Daly-Engel says the encounters are usually a "slash and dash" fear response.

"They're just kind of opportunistic predators, but anything that they don't recognize in the ocean, including a person, provokes a fear response," said Daly-Engle. "That's why, when you're in the water, they're often sharks around, but you usually don't see them because they're incredibly shy however, when you have a signal like a splashing animal, it might sound like a struggling fish."

There has never been a deadly shark attack at New Smyrna Beach. According to the International Shark Attack File, since 1882, there have been 303 shark attacks. That means — on average — we see about 5 to 10 shark bites a year. Most shark bites that happen here in Florida are done by small to medium-sized sharks. But for survivors like Matthew, every bite has lasting consequences. He’s back in the water today, but with a new perspective.

"I think people should just be aware that the shark bite capital of the world is the shark bite capital of the world and until that changes, you ought to keep your eyes peeled and be as cautious and as careful as possible," said Bender.

Statistically, most bites happen between 1 and 3 p.m. simply because that’s when most people are swimming. If you head out, experts say use common sense: don't splash around like struggling prey, swim near a lifeguard and use caution the next time you are headed to the beach.