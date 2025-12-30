Woman accused of wrong-way drunken driving arrested in Flagler County

A 37-year-old Georgia woman was arrested in Flagler County after deputies say she was driving the wrong way while intoxicated and was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was stopped Saturday morning in Bunnell after driving into oncoming traffic.

The backstory:

Deputies and a Bunnell police officer arrested Brandie Gambrell, of Lula, Georgia, after they said she drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell.

The deputies said Gambrell traveled into oncoming lanes before crossing a median.

Deputies reported signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and said she handed them a credit card instead of her driver’s license when asked for identification.

Deputies said she failed field sobriety tests. A breath test later showed a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, authorities said.

Gambrell was charged with DUI and later released on a $1,000 bond.