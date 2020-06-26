With summer in full swing, doctors weigh in on impact of heat on COVID-19

article

As we wrap up the first month of summer, some wonder how the heat is impacting the spread of COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Central Florida Dr. Jason Littleton said it was believed the heat and humidity may slow the spread as seen in other Coronaviruses.

“But that’s really not been the case… we’re actually seeing spikes in various states around the country,” said Littleton.

In Florida, this week brought a record-breaking number of cases along with near-record temperatures.

“We’re at the beginning stages of the summer months, where the temperatures are higher, and there’s higher humidity, and we’re still seeing spikes,” he said.

Dr. Littleton believes those spikes are being seen as people come out of quarantine.

At the end of the day, he said there’s just not enough information to know how COVID-19 will hold up to the Florida heat for the rest of the summer.

“We’re looking at this and we’re saying, ‘You know what? There’s not enough data yet to say that heat and humidity alone will weaken the virus,’” Dr. Littleton explained.