Winter Springs releases dashcam video of tree crashing onto car to justify tree removal spending

The Brief The city released a video of a tree crushing a moving car and knocking the driver unconscious. They say this 2025 close call was why they had to act fast to remove unsafe trees. One commissioner originally raised questions about a $427,000 tree removal bill. The city cleared up the math, explaining they actually spent $218,000 this fiscal year, split between three vendors. The larger over $400,000 figure covers two years. Neighbors who have lived through multiple hurricanes say the streets become a total disaster when trees aren't trimmed. They agree the safety work is long overdue.



Winter Springs city leaders have released dashcam footage showing the exact moment a massive tree crashed directly onto a moving car.

The video, showing a car getting its entire roof sheared off, was made public to justify why the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on tree removals.

The backstory:

To understand why the city is spending money on tree removals, you have to look at the newly released video from a 2025 incident.

During a recent commission meeting, the city manager walked leaders through the footage.

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"This Mazda Miata had its roof taken off," the city manager stated during the meeting. "This individual made it out but was knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital."

The close call prompted a proactive approach to address tree issues in the city.

"To have something of that magnitude happen to somebody, it really is a wakeup call," said Matthew Reeser, the Communications Director for the City of Winter Springs.

Spending concerns

The tree removal spending was first brought up by one commissioner at a June 8th meeting.

He raised questions over the $427,000 bill, asking how that was possible, who is responsible, and who authorized that to occur.

He also urged the city to pause additional tree removals.

Response from the city

In a newly released memo, the city manager defended the spending.

City officials also explained to FOX 35 that the city actually spent roughly $218,000 for the current fiscal year to date, which was split across three separate vendors.

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The larger $400,000 figure actually spans two full fiscal years and was already approved in the budgets.

"We get quotes, we follow city policy, and we take the lowest bid," Reeser said. "So we are trying to be as fiscally responsible with that money as possible."

The city says there are numerous trees, and a maintenance program is much needed.

"Take a drive down Winter Springs Boulevard," Reeser said. "It's beautiful. You have trees lining the streets, it's fantastic. But at the same token, those trees age."

What neighbors are saying

Ron Webb has lived on the same street where the tree fell on the car for years and has experienced nine hurricanes in this exact spot. He's seen firsthand what happens when the trees aren't maintained.

"I've seen this street a mess," Webb told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger. "When we have these wildlife areas, they need to keep an eye on them."

What's next:

The city says it remains committed to preserving the city’s tree canopy while responsibly addressing conditions that pose risks to public safety and potential liability.