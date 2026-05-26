Winter Park considers new retail development along Fairbanks Avenue
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park officials are set to vote this week on a proposed retail and restaurant development along Fairbanks Avenue as part of the city’s broader redevelopment plans for the corridor connecting Interstate 4 to downtown.
The project would replace the former Orlando RV dealership with four one-story buildings featuring nearly 30,000 square feet of retail and dining space.
Real estate experts say the proposal aligns with the city’s long-term vision of modernizing aging properties and creating a more attractive gateway into downtown Winter Park, including Park Avenue and Rollins College.
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City leaders are also considering a second phase of the redevelopment project.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Winter Park.