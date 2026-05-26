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Winter Park considers new retail development along Fairbanks Avenue

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Published  May 26, 2026 11:11 PM EDT
Orange County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Winter Park considers retail development along Fairbanks Ave

Winter Park considers retail development along Fairbanks Ave

Winter Park officials are set to vote this week on a proposed retail and restaurant development along Fairbanks Avenue as part of the city’s broader redevelopment plans for the corridor connecting Interstate 4 to downtown.

The Brief

    • Winter Park could approve a new retail and dining project along Fairbanks Avenue this week.
    • The development would replace the former Orlando RV dealership.
    • City leaders say it supports plans to modernize the downtown gateway.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park officials are set to vote this week on a proposed retail and restaurant development along Fairbanks Avenue as part of the city’s broader redevelopment plans for the corridor connecting Interstate 4 to downtown.

The project would replace the former Orlando RV dealership with four one-story buildings featuring nearly 30,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

Real estate experts say the proposal aligns with the city’s long-term vision of modernizing aging properties and creating a more attractive gateway into downtown Winter Park, including Park Avenue and Rollins College.

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City leaders are also considering a second phase of the redevelopment project.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Winter Park. 

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