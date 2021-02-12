Winter Garden police investigating break-ins at small businesses

article

Winter Garden Police are investigating business break-ins along West Colonial in Winter Garden.

Police say China Wok, Moon Salon, and its attached business Love at First Sip were the businesses targeted. They’re investigating whether any other businesses were broken into.

Investigators tell FOX 35 it was mostly cash and small items stolen from the businesses, but this is just insult to injury for these small businesses already struggling during the pandemic.

"They’re doing their best to try and stay open and do what they can to survive and for someone to break into small businesses like this, it’s going to hurt, you know," Captain Scott Allen with the Winter Garden Police Department said. "They have to pay to repair the damage and whatever items were taken."

Police want you to give them a call if you know anything about these break-ins.