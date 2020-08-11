Winter Garden man donates face shields to young students

article

A Winter Garden man who donated thousands of face shields to first responders is helping out children now.

Barry Maxwell says he’s donating 2,500 face shields to students in second grade and younger.

He says the shields can be worn with masks to give young children added protection during recess and other times where they’re interacting with each other.

He makes the shields with 3D printers.

"I know there are a lot of parents worried about what’s going to happen to their kids at school," Maxwell said. "This will hopefully provide them some feeling of relief where at least there’s something being done for the kids."

Maxwell and other volunteers have donated more than 13,000 face shields to both adults and children since the pandemic started in March.