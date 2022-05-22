Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth $216K sold in Melbourne is set to expire soon

article

Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $216,000 that was sold in Central Florida is set to expire soon.

The Florida Lottery said a FANTASY 5 ticket was a top prize winner in a Dec. 4, 2021 drawing, but the ticket's owner has yet to claim the winnings.

The winning numbers are 15 - 17 - 31 - 35 - 36.

Lottery officials said the ticket was generated at Aurora Food Mart, located at 1585 Aurora Road in Melbourne.

The deadline to claim the winning ticket is Thursday, June 2 at midnight, the Florida Lottery said.