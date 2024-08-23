Windermere High Wolverines celebrate first on-campus stadium after 7 seasons

After seven seasons of trekking over to Scott Pine Park to practice and play home games, this season will look a lot different for the Windermere High School Wolverines.

They now have a place to call their own, and it’s right on campus.

"It’s been annoying, a struggle, always having to load up on a bus for a home game. So the access to having it near us on campus is going to be amazing," junior lineman Deuce Forrester said.

This project included moving the off-site stadium to the school, relocating the bleachers, installing new light poles, and redoing the field.

Orange County Public Schools was given the green light to proceed with the project in mid-February, and it expects to finish in early September.

"This is great. I love to see the sports on our campuses. To me, that’s the best thing. The community loves the sports. The kids get into it," OCPS senior construction director Craig Jackson said.

The Wolverines take pride in the program they are building.

The boys want the community to see their progress on the field. This relocation will make things easier.

"I’m way more excited. Family, it’s easier to come, friends easier to come. We don’t have to deal with traffic and everything else," senior safety Joao Araujo said.

"Our team's completely changed since last year, chemistry-wise, player-wise, skill-wise. Just everything. I'm excited to show off our talents," Forrester said.

Windermere will play their first home game on September 13.