Florida cold: What is wind chill, and how is it determined?

Orlando and all of Central Florida are preparing for multiple days of dangerously cold temperatures – some as cold as 5 degrees once the wind chill is factored in.

Nearly all of Central Florida is under a number of weather alerts: an extreme cold warning, freeze warning, and wind advisory. The coldest weather begins Saturday night and arrives overnight and early Sunday morning.

Here's a quick explanation of wind chill, what it is, and how it is determined:

What is wind chill?

Wind chill is essentially how cold it feels to your skin when the wind is blowing. When the air is colder and the wind is stronger, it will feel much colder to your skin when outside.

Wind chill affects only how fast the body heat leaves your body. Extreme wind chill can increase the risk of cold weather illnesses, like hypothermia or frostbite.

How is it different than the actual air temperature? Why do we tell you the forecast temperature and wind chill?

The actual air temperature is not measured with wind speed. Temperature is absent of wind and other factors. When molecules move in the air faster, the temperature is higher, and when they move slower, the temperature is lower.

We use the "wind chill" to help people plan for what it will feel like outside, especially in cold weather.

If it's 30 degrees outside with no wind, it's cold. But, being outside when it's 30 degrees and with 30 mph winds, it is going to feel much colder to the body.

Here's why it is important to pay attention to the wind chill

The risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold illnesses can increase as the temperatures get colder or the wind chill gets colder, especially if not protected by warm clothes or shelter.

What are the signs of hypothermia?

Hypothermia happens when the body's core temperature drops below 95 degrees. It is considered a medical emergency. Normal body temperature is 98.6.

If not treated quickly, hypothermia can lead to heart or respiratory failure and death.

Symptoms: Shivering, slurred speech or mumbling, slow, shallow breathing, weak pulse, drowsiness, confusion, loss of consciousness.

What are the signs of frostbite?

Frostbite is a severe injury to the skin and tissues due to freezing of the skin. It can happen when weather conditions are a mix of cold, windy, or wet.

Mild frostbite gets better as you warm up. However, more serious cases require medical attention.

Signs of frostbite include numbness, tingling, cold, waxy-looking skin, joint stiffness, pain, and change in skin color (red, white, blue, gray, purple).