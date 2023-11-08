Will recreational marijuana be on Florida’s ballot? Case heads to state Supreme Court

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that has allowed hundreds of thousands of Floridians to use medical marijuana.

On Wednesday, the Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments about a 2024 ballot proposal that would go further by allowing recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older.

The political committee Smart & Safe Florida has collected enough petition signatures to place the measure on the November 2024 ballot. But it needs a sign-off from the Supreme Court, which reviews ballot wording to make sure it is clear and does not include multiple subjects.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking the Supreme Court to block the proposed amendment, calling the ballot summary "misleading."

At least in part, that argument stems from marijuana remaining illegal under federal law.

But lawyers for Safe & Smart Florida have described Moody’s arguments as a "thinly veiled policy agenda" and said they relied on past court rulings in crafting the recreational marijuana proposal.