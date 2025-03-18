Wildfire shuts down US 1 in Florida Keys, burns 2,000 acres
ORLANDO, Fla. - A wildfire shut down U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys for four hours on Tuesday evening.
Cause of fire remains under investigation
What we know:
A wildfire broke out along the 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 1, the only highway connecting the Florida Keys to the mainland, shutting down all traffic in and out of the area Tuesday evening. Officials reported that the fire had burned approximately 2,000 acres.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office shared dramatic images of the flames and heavy smoke along the highway.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the wildfire or whether any structures were damaged. It is also unclear if there were any injuries or if containment efforts have fully stopped the fire from spreading further.
Timeline:
The fire forced the closure of US 1 for about four hours, with roads reopening gradually around 8:30 p.m. ET. Officials have not provided an estimate on when the fire will be fully extinguished.
Fire crews continue to monitor the situation as officials urge travelers to remain cautious.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and FOXWeather.com.