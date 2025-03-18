Wildfire shuts down US 1 in Florida Keys, burns 2,000 acres

The Brief A wildfire shut down U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys for four hours Tuesday evening, causing major traffic disruptions. The fire has burned about 2,000 acres so far. Authorities have not confirmed the cause or extent of damages.



A wildfire shut down U.S. Highway 1 in the Florida Keys for four hours on Tuesday evening.

Cause of fire remains under investigation

What we know:

A wildfire broke out along the 18-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 1, the only highway connecting the Florida Keys to the mainland, shutting down all traffic in and out of the area Tuesday evening. Officials reported that the fire had burned approximately 2,000 acres.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office shared dramatic images of the flames and heavy smoke along the highway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the wildfire or whether any structures were damaged. It is also unclear if there were any injuries or if containment efforts have fully stopped the fire from spreading further.

Timeline:

The fire forced the closure of US 1 for about four hours, with roads reopening gradually around 8:30 p.m. ET. Officials have not provided an estimate on when the fire will be fully extinguished.

Fire crews continue to monitor the situation as officials urge travelers to remain cautious.

