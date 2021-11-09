Widespread internet outages reported across Chicago area blamed on 'network issue'

Thousands of residents experienced internet outages from Comcast Tuesday morning in the Chicago area and beyond.

Down Detector, a site that tracks outage reports, said there were over 50,000 reports of Xfinity outages.

People across the Midwest, including Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, were reporting widespread Comcast outages Tuesday.

There were also reported internet outages in East Coast states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, where Comcast is headquartered.

A Comcast spokesperson said in a statement that service is being restored for customers: "Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected."