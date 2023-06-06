Why wildfire smoke is turning the moon red

A nearly full moon rose over Philadelphia on Monday night with an eerie red glow due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada .

Some residents in the U.S. are feeling the effects of the wildfires raging across the Canadian border, including poor air quality as a wall of smoke descends from the fires .

In some areas thousands of miles away from the wildfires, the smoke is also causing the moon to glow blood red.

A blood moon might sound familiar because it happens during a total lunar eclipse when Earth lines up between the moon and the sun, causing the light from the edges of Earth's atmosphere to cast a reddish hue on the moon during the eclipse.

The moon's color, as we see it, can also change without an eclipse.

According to NASA , air molecules from the smoke in Earth's atmosphere cause light to scatter out most of the blue light, leaving the remaining red light to create a red glow on the moon.

Video from a FOX 29 Philadelphia photographer showed the glowing red moon rising over the city Monday night.

The sun is red-tinged due to wildfire smoke in Syracuse, New York, on June 6, 2023. ((@Fredknowlton / Twitter / FOX Weather))

A nearly full moon rose over Philadelphia on Monday night with an eerie red glow due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada .

Some residents in the U.S. are feeling the effects of the wildfires raging across the Canadian border, including poor air quality as a wall of smoke descends from the fires .

In some areas thousands of miles away from the wildfires, the smoke is also causing the moon to glow blood red.

A blood moon might sound familiar because it happens during a total lunar eclipse when Earth lines up between the moon and the sun, causing the light from the edges of Earth's atmosphere to cast a reddish hue on the moon during the eclipse.

The moon's color, as we see it, can also change without an eclipse.

According to NASA , air molecules from the smoke in Earth's atmosphere cause light to scatter out most of the blue light, leaving the remaining red light to create a red glow on the moon.

A time-lapse video from FOX 29 Philadelphia showed the glowing red moon rising over the city Monday night.

The same effect applies to the sun . New Yorkers have noticed the sun has a pink or red tint because of the wildfire smoke.

Smoke-filled skies continue

More red moons could be in the future for skygazers in the Northeast and New England. The region is now under a "critical" wildfire threat due to a dry thunderstorm pattern spreading east while massive smoke plumes also continue to dive out of Canada .