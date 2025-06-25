Who is Krishna DeoKaran? Owner of alleged gambling house in Marcos Lopez racketeering case

Marcos Lopez was suspended as Osceola County Sheriff the day he was arrested and booked into jail on federal charges of racketeering, allegedly tied to an illegal gambling business that generated more than $20 million over the years.

His estranged wife, Robin Lopez, was arrested on a conspiracy charge also tied to the alleged case. Four others are listed as co-conspirators, facing the same charges as Marcos Lopez.

At the center of the investigation is a now-defunct business: Eclipse Social Club, described as an illegal casino in Florida operating Las Vegas-style slot machines and lottery games, according to court records, arrest affidavits, and federal prosecutors.

That club was allegedly owned by someone named Krishna DeoKaran. To be clear, DeoKaran has not been named a person of interest or suspect in the federal racketeering case nor has he been arrested or charged with any crime related to the investigation.

But he does have his own civil RICO forfeiture case stemming from an investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations. MBI seized over a million dollars across two jurisdictions, saying "DeoKaran engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity," operated a gambling house, conducted an illegal lottery, and unlawfully possessed coin-operating devices.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations, an agency whose mission is to "dismantle criminal organizations that impact Central Florida," Krishan DeoKaran owned Eclipse Social Club.

His name was mentioned by prosecutors during the bond hearing for Robin Lopez, Marco Lopez's estranged wife. Sharon Fedrick and Sheldon Wetherholt, two co-defendants in the case, also mentioned DeoKaran, referring to him by his nickname, Kris.

It appears that a few of the co-defendants knew Kris.

"As soon as they showed her the photograph of this individual purported to be named Krishna, she admitted that she knew the person," said the defense attorney representing Robin.

Sharon Fedrick, a co-defendant in the case, admitted that she used to gamble at an illegal business in Leesburg that was owned by Kris. MIB also claims Kris owned that business. Fedrick said Kris saw her gambling and offered her a job.

Sheldon Wetherholt, another co-defendant, allegedly worked there, according to Fedrick and to investigators.

"I made a mistake getting involved with Kris. I never should’ve been involved with him," he said. He said he met Kris when Kris allegedly bought a game room in Inverness, called "Lucky Time."

"I thought I was going to just be a nice guy and help him learn how to do the sweepstakes and do it legally where he wouldn't get in trouble, where he did it through the state. They went rogue," he told investigators, according to investigative records.

Fedrick told investigators that Kris assured them not to worry about law enforcement.

What Was Seized

While not charged in the case, judges in Orange and County and Osceola County have ordered DeoKaran to forfeit over a million dollars seized during the investigation. A ninth circuit judge ordered the seizure of $139,000 in cash investigators say they found at Eclipse. The Florida Gaming Control Commission also seized nearly a million dollars broken up across four bank accounts: $377.692 from one, $85.162 from another, from a third account, $509,976 and $14,843 from a fourth.

How does everyone know each other?

According to court documents:

Carol Cote: Alleged accountant for Eclipse Social Club

Sharon Fedrick: Allegedly managed bills and bank accounts for three clubs owned by Krishna DeoKaran, and hand-delivered profits from slot machines to DeoKaran.

Sheldon Wetherholt: Allegedly went into business with DeoKaran, creating the LLCs for the clubs to open.

Robin Lopez: Allegedly helped transfer money from the co-conspirators to Marcos Lopez

Marcos Lopez: Allegedly benefited from the business; failed to report the illegal operation while Sheriff; and allegedly tried to thwart the federal government's investigation

There is also the property owner where Eclipse was located. His name is mentioned in court documents. He is not charged nor has been named a suspect.

He spoke briefly over the phone with FOX 35's Marie Edinger. He told her that he had nothing to do with the business and that he was simply the landlord. He said he had already talked about this with law enforcement.

What's next:

Some of the co-defendants have already posted bond and been released.

Marcos Lopez and Robin Lopez remain in jail.

Marcos Lopez was being held on a $1 million bond - $500,000 for each charge. To post bond, he had to prove to the court that the funds are not tied to the allegedly business at the heart of the federal case.

Robin Lopez was granted a $400,000 bond with the same rules. She must also prove that the money to post bond is not connected to the alleged case.